Disney Travel Co. Launches ‘The Magic is Yours’ Package

The Walt Disney Travel Company is launching ‘The Magic is Yours’ package for 2023 holidays today at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Guests who book this package before 27th July, will receive up to $1200 Walt Disney World Dining & Merchandise Credit, Disney’s 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of Disney 7-Day Magic Ticket and an extra $200 Disney Spending Money.

Plus if guests stay in selected Walt Disney World Resort Hotels they will receive 2 Free Tickets to a performance of Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney per booking – an exclusive benefit of booking with Walt Disney Travel Company.

To book visit – https://www.disneypackages.co.uk