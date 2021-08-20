Disney Kills FastPass in Favour of Paid Disney Genie+

Disney has announced the end of FastPass at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. From the autumn, it will be replaced by Disney Genie, which will include the paid queue-skipping feature Disney Genie+, which replaces the free FastPass+ service.

Disney’s announcement describes Disney Genie as a “cool new technology” designed to guide park guests with time-saving tips and personalised itinerary features to help them plan their day.

If guests want to join the newly minted “lightening lanes” and skip the long queues at an attraction, they will have to pay for Disney Genie+, an extra feature that replaces the free FastPass and (in Disneyland) MaxPass service, which has been in place since 2017 and cost $20.

Disney Genie+ will cost $15 at Walt Disney World but will be a like-for-like replacement of MaxPass at Disneyland, costing the same $20.

The Disney Genie+ add-on will also allow guests to purchase access to two high-demand Lightening Lane attractions per person, per day.

These include the likes of the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California.

They will also be able to save a spot in the virtual queue and boarding group for the likes of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (which was excluded from FastPass due to its huge popularity) and the soon-to-open Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.

All bookings on Disney Genie+ will be made on the day of visit, which means the end of booking spots 60 days in advance, as was the case with FastPass.

Conversely, it could mean an early morning rush to book spots for the top-tier attractions.

There has been no announcement on the introduction of Disney Genie to Disneyland Paris.