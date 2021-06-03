News

Disney Dream to Conduct Test Cruise in Late June

Disney Dream will conduct a two-night “test cruise’ on June 29 from Port Canaveral, in line with recommendations laid down by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It is only the second ship to publicly announce a test cruise, after Royal Caribbean said last week that it would be conducting a “simulated voyage” on 21-22 June.

In a letter to Disney Cruise Line crew, president of Disney Signature Experience Thomas Mazloum said: “We now have the green light to conduct our two-night simulation cruise aboard the Disney Dream from June 29 to July 1, sailing from Port Canaveral.

“The ship will sail with volunteer passengers and test our newly developed health and safety protocols, which have been meticulously tailored to the current public health environment. All of these protocols are essential to cruising responsibly, and Disney Cruise Line couldn’t be more committed to making vacation dreams come true as it prioritises the wellbeing of all who step aboard our ships.”

The CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order stipulates that cruise operators must conduct test cruises unless they can guarantee that 95 per cent of its passengers and 98 per cent of its crew have been vaccinated.

Celebrity Cruises announced on 27 May that Celebrity Edge would sail from Port Everglades on 26 June with fully vaccinated passengers and crew, thereby skipping the need for a practice run.

Florida Law Prohibits Vaccination Question

However, Florida Governor Ron De Santis has refused to exempt cruise companies from a new law that forbids and business in the state from looking for proof of vaccination. Anyone in breach of the law can be fined up to $5,000 per customer.

It is not clear what sanction Celebrity will face for its upcoming cruise, as it will need proof of vaccinations by passengers in order to set sail.

Norwegian Cruise Lines has already stated that vaccinations will be a requirement for future sailings, while earlier this year, both Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises announced new homeports in the Bahamas and St Maarten, respectively.

