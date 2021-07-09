News

Disney Cruise Line Premiering ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ Dining Experience Aboard Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Premiering ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ Dining Experience Aboard Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line is upping the “ant-e” on immersive family dining with the debut of “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish.

“Avengers: Quantum Encounter” will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. Anxious to impress, they are hosting a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles, giving guests an up-close look at holographic models, field reports and iconic scenes from Marvel movies displayed on the screens surrounding the room.

“’Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever,” said Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Virgin Galactic Crew

Virgin Galactic Is Launching its First Fully Crewed Spaceflight… with Richard Branson On Board

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Frank McCaffrey

Frank McCaffrey New Air France KLM Cargo Sales Manager in Ireland

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
British Airways Sean Doyle

British Airways CEO Responds To Easing Of UK Travel Restrictions

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
The Brando

The Brando and Blue Climate Initiative Announce $1 Million Ocean Innovation Prize

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Inca Trail

Peru’s Inca Trail To Reopen Next Month

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Tokyo Olympics

State of Emergency Declared in Tokyo Ahead of Olympics

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Covid testing lab at The Crane

Caribbean’s First Hotel Covid Testing Lab Opens at The Crane Resort

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Tim Williamson Responsible Travel

Responsible Travel Launches Dedicated Collection For Travel Agents

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More
Metropolitan Touring Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches First Galapagos Cruise

Nicola BradyJuly 8, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn