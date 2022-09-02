Disney Cruise Line Eases Covid Testing Requirements

Disney Cruise Line has joined the growing number of companies lifting restrictions for embarking guests.

DCL updates include:

Unvaccinated children under12 can sail on Disney ships beginning Friday, 02 September. That’s a change from the current rules requiring all guests ages five and up to be vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated passengers no longer need to take a test for covid before embarkation. That updated protocol will begin on 23 September 2022 for cruises aboard Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Wonder. Testing will be eliminated for vaccinated guests wishing to board the Disney Magic beginning November 7, 2022.

Also, starting on September 23, the cruise line eliminates a second test at the terminal before embarkation for unvaccinated children under 12 sailing aboard Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Wonder. The change will take effect for Disney Magic guests on 07 November.

All guests must still upload proof of a negative covid test or proof of vaccination onto the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight before embarkation day when required.

Almost all cruise lines have begun to ease their protocols and restrictions.