SEARCH
HomeNewsDisney Cruise Line Eases Covid Testing Requirements
News

Disney Cruise Line Eases Covid Testing Requirements

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Disney Cruise Line has joined the growing number of companies lifting restrictions for embarking guests.

DCL updates include:

Unvaccinated children under12 can sail on Disney ships beginning Friday, 02 September. That’s a change from the current rules requiring all guests ages five and up to be vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated passengers no longer need to take a test for covid before embarkation. That updated protocol will begin on 23 September 2022 for cruises aboard Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Wonder. Testing will be eliminated for vaccinated guests wishing to board the Disney Magic beginning November 7, 2022.

Also, starting on September 23, the cruise line eliminates a second test at the terminal before embarkation for unvaccinated children under 12 sailing aboard Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Wonder. The change will take effect for Disney Magic guests on 07 November.

All guests must still upload proof of a negative covid test or proof of vaccination onto the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight before embarkation day when required.

Almost all cruise lines have begun to ease their protocols and restrictions.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleLitter Crisis Damaging Scotland’s Appeal, Tourism Bosses Warn

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie