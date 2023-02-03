SEARCH
Disney Cruise Line Announces Return of Pixar Day at Sea in Early 2024

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Hot on the heels of debuting its first-ever Pixar Day at Sea in January, Disney Cruise Lines has announced that it will extend the popular new offering through early 2024.

The cruise line also announced additional dates for Marvel Day at Sea, which features the most popular personalities from renowned comics, films, and animated series.

Pixar at Sea is offered on seven-night Caribbean cruises aboard Disney Fantasy.

When it initially kicked off, the themed sailing only included dates through March 2023.

It has extended the opportunity to take part in this immersive experience through next year with the following nine new dates:

The cruises sail from Port Canaveral, Florida and the highlight is a dedicated Pixar Day at Sea that takes place halfway through the weeklong getaway.

Disney Cruise Lines also announced today that it will offer 2024 dates for Marvel Day at Sea

