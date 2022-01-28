Disney Cruise Line announces Pixar sailings for 2023

Disney Cruise Line has revealed plans for Pixar-themed cruises in 2023.

The cruises will sail for seven nights across the Caribbean from 2023.

Ports of call include Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and the line’s private island Disney Castaway Cay in The Bahamas.

Themed dining, character encounters, dance parties and a theatrical musical experience are some of the activities available on a sea day on selected Disney Fantasy cruises next year.

A Pixar film festival and exclusive merchandise will also feature as part of the onboard programme.