Disney Cruise Line Announces New Ship Name and Destinations at D23 in California

The annual revealing of all the top Disney news took place this weekend at D23 in Anaheim, California.

Disney Cruise Line announced the cruise line’s newest name: the Disney Treasure and new ports for the Disney Wonder beginning in October 2023, as well as an update on Disney Cruise Line’s newest private island – Lighthouse Point.

Lighthouse Point.

The Disney Treasure will be the sixth ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, and it is due to start sailing in 2024.

The theme of the ship’s interior is ‘exploration’ with elements from Agrabah, coupled with authentic Asian and African influences adding flourishes.

Jasmine, Aladdin and their Magic Carpet will be featured as the gold statues in the Grand Hall.

Another exciting announcement at D23 is that the Disney Wonder will start sailings in the South Pacific beginning in late October 2023. Itineraries are expected to include ports in Australia and New Zealand.

Disney Cruise Line is also continuing business on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. This new private cruise island destination will feature all aspects and cultures of the Bahamas.