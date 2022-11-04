SEARCH
HomeNewsDisney Cruise Line Adds New Characters to Marvel Day at Sea
News

Disney Cruise Line Adds New Characters to Marvel Day at Sea

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Disney Cruise Line has announced the addition of new characters for its Marvel Day at Sea events aboard Disney Dream in 2023.

The cruise line revealed yesterday that more than 30 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains will be featured in new encounters throughout the event, which will take place on up to nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami next year.

While returning fan-favourites include Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki and Black Widow, guests can anticipate the debut of Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Kate Bishop, among others.

Other highlights will include a brand-new take on “Heroes Unite”—the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics.

Also debuting in 2023 will be an interactive training experience led by Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop on the upper decks and in the kids’ club.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleWizz Air Expects to Grow by 35% as Travel Demand Continues

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie