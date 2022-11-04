Disney Cruise Line Adds New Characters to Marvel Day at Sea

Disney Cruise Line has announced the addition of new characters for its Marvel Day at Sea events aboard Disney Dream in 2023.

The cruise line revealed yesterday that more than 30 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains will be featured in new encounters throughout the event, which will take place on up to nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami next year.

While returning fan-favourites include Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki and Black Widow, guests can anticipate the debut of Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Kate Bishop, among others.

Other highlights will include a brand-new take on “Heroes Unite”—the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics.

Also debuting in 2023 will be an interactive training experience led by Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop on the upper decks and in the kids’ club.