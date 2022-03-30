SEARCH
Discover Sweet Home Alabama with Brand USA

By Allie Sheehan
The first in the next Brand USA U.K. & Ireland agent webinar series will take place on Wednesday 6 April 2022 at 3pm with destination speakers who will share insight on Alabama and its offerings, plus the chance to win an amazing holiday to Alabama to celebrate The World Games.

Those who take part will be in with the chance to win a holiday for two to Alabama including tickets to the 2022 World Games.

The prize includes two tickets to the internationally renowned 11-day multi-sport event, The World Games, as well as access to selected attractions, two plane tickets and hotel accommodation for four nights, based on dates of travel between 7 – 11 July, 2022. 

You will have the chance to top up your destination knowledge and discover why Alabama is the heart and soul of the South, with the extra benefit of being entered into a prize draw to win a bucket-list holiday to Birmingham, Alabama.

You will need to register to join the webinar in advance here and the webinar will take place on Brand USA Global Marketplace: https://BrandUSAGlobalMarketplace.com/

