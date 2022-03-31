Discover Northern Ireland Hosts a Titanic Event

ITTN’s Shane Cullen attended an overnight trip to Belfast to celebrate Titanic Belfast turning ten.

Titanic Hotel Belfast

The group checked in to the stunning Titanic Hotel Belfast in the heart of the Titanic Quarter. Located in the historic Harland & Wolff Headquarters and Drawing Offices with views of the Titanic Slipways and the iconic Harland & Wolff cranes, you are in for a truly authentic Titanic stay.

Titanic was designed in the Harland & Wolff Drawing Offices. This is one of Belfast’s architectural and historical gems and today you can stay within its walls. Half-hotel, half-museum, the building is home to an original collection of over 500 artworks, artefacts and photographs transporting the viewer back to the ‘Golden Age of Ocean Travel’.

Guests were treated to lunch in the beautiful high vaulted ceilings of the hotel’s Drawing Office. There are two Drawing Offices in the hotel, one serves as a function room and the other is a bar for guests. Both are beautiful, cathedral-like spaces with an abundance of light and crisp white decor. These would have been the original offices of the architects of the shipbuilders where many of the world’s greatest ocean liners were designed. The chief architect’s office on the upper level, looking over his department in the room below.

Dinner in The Wolff Grill with stunning views over the historic slipways. The Wolff Grill has been named Ireland’s Hotel Restaurant of the Year by the Irish Hotel Awards. The Wolff Grill also received the awards for Ulster Hotel Restaurant of the Year and the Great Place to Stay Quality Award. This is the second consecutive year that the Wolff Grill Restaurant has been recognised by the Irish Hotels Awards winning these three awards for excellence on the standard of food and service for which it has become renowned.

To celebrate the Titanic Belfast turning ten, the hotel is currently offering a “Titanic-inspired” menu with dishes that would have been served on the Titanic’s maiden voyage. Six courses were included and it also mentioned the days that they would have been served and at which class level.

Belfast

Belfast is buzzing. Whether you’re exploring the bars and restaurants of the Cathedral Quarter or visiting the birthplace of the world’s most famous ship, there is something for everyone in Northern Ireland’s dynamic capital city.

Stay #SwitchedOn with ITTN this week to find out more about the fam trip to Belfast. To find out more, check out www.discovernorthernireland.com.