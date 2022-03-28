SEARCH
Discover New England Welcomes Vermont

By Shane Cullen
Discover New England is delighted to welcome the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing as a member. All six states in the region are now part of the Discover New England destination marketing organisation. These are Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

Regardless of when you visit, Vermont has attractions and destinations in spades in all four seasons. Want to play outside? Many of the ski resorts that dot the Green Mountain State have tons to offer (yes, even in spring, summer and fall – ever been ziplining, or adventured in the treetops?)

When it’s hot, Vermont’s lakes, rivers and recreation trails beckon around the state. Vermont’s museumsgalleries, artisan shops and factories are always opening their doors to curious visitors, showcasing uniquely captivating history and locally handcrafted products.

Vermont is also home to world-class shoppingaward-winning restaurants and farms to explore, and jaw-dropping views that’ll have you talking about them for days.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
