Discover Japan – Fantastical Fun or Luxurious Retreat

Whether Studio Ghibli, Akinhabra “electric town”, Nara Park, or a luxury ryokan takes your fancy, discover Japan.

Japan for Family Experiences

Fun and education for children, yet rewarding for adults, Japan is the perfect place for a multigenerational holiday. One of the safest and cleanest countries in the world, Japan boasts superb amenities and excellent family accommodation, making travelling with all ages wonderfully stress-free. Japan’s cities are a flashing, whirring paradise for kids of all ages. In Tokyo alone, the family can enjoy anime masters at Studio Ghibli, take a masterclass in manga drawing, meet Hello Kitty at Sanrio Puroland, and get lost in the amusement arcades of Akihabara ‘electric town’. In the countryside, families can kayak to Miyajima Island, cycle through rural villages, and feed the friendly deer in Nara Park. There are also endless hands-on activities to try, from martial arts to origami or taiko drumming. www.japan.travel/en/uk

Yoshigaura Onsen Lamp no Yado – Ishikawa, Japan

A hidden gem and a rare treat, Yoshigaura is nestled in the cliff face and surrounded by forests with sweeping views of the sea. This luxury ryokan is one of the best in Japan, as well as secluded and remote, perfect for a lush escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Rooms have a terrace straight onto the sea, with private outdoor baths, and there are spa treatments and an infinity swimming pool available. . This ancient property boasts everything one would expect from traditional Japanese inn accommodation, with dark polished wooden hallways and spacious tatami rooms. www.ishikawatravel.jp.