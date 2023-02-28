SEARCH
Discover How to Win 1 of 8 Places on a May Malta/Gozo Fam

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen chats to Peter Green (Malta Trade Trainer, UK & Ireland) about the islands of Malta and Gozo as part of ITTN’s Coffee Break Series.

In addition, find out more about the upcoming live webinar on Malta with ITTN on 8th March 2023. The webinar is on at 10 am via Zoom with Peter Green & Shane Cullen. Watch as they delve into the fascinating aspects of the Maltese Archipegalo and what the islands of Malta and Gozo have to offer for the Irish travel market.

There is also the opportunity to win 1 of 8 agent places on a 4-night fam trip in early May. The trip will spend two nights on Gozo and 2 nights in Malta.

Remember – sign up for the webinar alerts and tune in on 8th March at 10 am to be in with a chance to secure your place via this link – https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYocO-urTMjGdDeDlIYRb7lsLruTze2B1-4

As this is exclusively for the Irish travel trade, ensure you use your work email address to gain access!

Watch the Coffee Break Chat with Peter below and get a taste of what’s happening next week:

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
