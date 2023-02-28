Discover How to Win 1 of 8 Places on a May Malta/Gozo Fam

Shane Cullen chats to Peter Green (Malta Trade Trainer, UK & Ireland) about the islands of Malta and Gozo as part of ITTN’s Coffee Break Series.

In addition, find out more about the upcoming live webinar on Malta with ITTN on 8th March 2023. The webinar is on at 10 am via Zoom with Peter Green & Shane Cullen. Watch as they delve into the fascinating aspects of the Maltese Archipegalo and what the islands of Malta and Gozo have to offer for the Irish travel market.

There is also the opportunity to win 1 of 8 agent places on a 4-night fam trip in early May. The trip will spend two nights on Gozo and 2 nights in Malta.

