Dinner with Bookabed, A TBO Company

Bookabed hosted Key Media and Trade last night in Dublin’s Roberta’s Restaurant.

Hailed an intimate event, the happy gathering told another story, as trade came out in big numbers to congratulate Karl Tyrell (CEO Bookabed), Beverleigh Hart (Chief Operations Officer), Colleen Butler (Head of Product and Connectivity) and Lee Osborne (Director of Sales).

Kicking the evening off wonderfully with bubbles the group was then treated to a sumptuous 3 course meal. With speeches starting our with Lee Osborne who introduced the wider team, he started of by thanking the industry and spoke about the new business and plans for the future. Lee has been with Bookabed for 12 years, he thanked Karl and Jackie for their amazing support and complimented the synergy in Ireland in UK.

We were then treated to some rare and special words from Karl Tyrell who thanked his entire team for making the company what it is today. Finally we got to hear from Neeraj Gera – the President of TBO and now Bookabed – who spoke of how the past two years where made seamless by the incredible team at the Irish office. 100% of Bookabed is now under TBO.

ITTN wish TBO and Bookabed all the best as they move into this new chapter in their story.