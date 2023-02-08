SEARCH
Dinner at The Ivy with Visit Lauderdale

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Visit Lauderdale hosted an intimate dinner in the Jonathan Swift Room, at The Ivy, last night for trade and press to hear the latest news from the ”Venice of America”.

Emer Roche from ITTN was delighted to be in attendance bringing a soft end to the bank holiday!

Tracy Vaughan and Paul Mason from Visit Lauderdale gave a fantastic talk and presentation ahead of a specially curated three-course dinner.

Made up of 31 neighbourhoods, Greater Fort Lauderdale offers a diverse range of experiences for visitors to enjoy, from the area’s thriving arts district, shopping on Las Olas Boulevard, fishing & diving spots galore, to the glitzy marinas lined with superyachts and the luxurious five-star hotels.

Especially impressive and attractive is the fast track and affordable rail line down the coast of Florida connecting Disney in Orlando to hot spots in Miami and everything in between.

The destination, which is just 30 miles from Miami International Airport, boasts an average year-round temperature of 25˚C and has 3,000+ hours of annual sunshine, with a plethora of accommodations to suit everyone.

Many thanks to Tracy, Paul and the lovely PR Cat Hamilton

