Dining with the stars: Uniworld unveils new celebrity-led cruises

Uniworld River Cruises has revealed three new celebrity-led cruises as part of its 2022/23 sailings.

Guests onboard Uniworld will be treated to private concerts, wine tastings and many more.

Expert-led cruises

Sir Ian Botham and Matt Tebbutt on Brilliant Bordeaux, 27 March 2022

Cultural treasures, history, and wine are at the heart of this sailing taking in Bordeaux, Fort Médoc, Cadillac, Blaye, Libourne and more.

The special guests on this departure include cricket player and wine producer, Sir Ian Botham and celebrity chef Matt Tebbutt. The cruise includes private wine tastings and a q & a with Sir Ian.

Russell Watson on Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy, 3 April 2022

Guests on this Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy itinerary will be joined by world-renowned Tenor, Russell Watson. The itinerary will showcase the highlights of the cities, including a private visit to St Mark’s Basilica, a visit to the Doge’s Palace and a gondola making shipyard. Russell will host special events and perform a live concert in the heart of Venice.

Colorful houses at night in Burano, Venice Italy.

Marcus Wareing and Oz Clarke on Burgundy and Provence, 20 March 2022

This French cruise sails from Avignon to Lyon on an exploration of the region’s famous wines and cuisine. This cruise is hosted by Michelin-star chef and Masterchef: The Professionals mentor, Marcus Wareing, alongside broadcaster and wine expert, Oz Clarke.

The region will be brought to life with a private wine tasting, cooking demonstrations and a guided tour of the Lyon food market.

New brochure for Irish market

Uniworld has also unveiled a new brochure for 2022/23 to the Irish market.

The brochure features the above cruises, a new Dutch Delight cruise, and a host of new cruise and rail packages in Europe.

For copies of the brochure, agents should contact the National Sales Manager or email [email protected].