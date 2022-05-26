DidaTravel Sees High Global Growth Sales in Southeast Asia

DidaTravel – a leading global hotel wholesaler – has today announced Southeast Asia growth and confirms Thailand as its top destination in the region for its B2B travel buying clients based all around the world.

At the country level, Thailand leads the Southeast Asia market growth, with bookings up 324 percent in the January 1st to April 30th period of 2022 vs the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in descending order, Malaysia (+231% YOY), Singapore (+560% YOY), Indonesia (+378% YOY), Philippines (+965% YOY), and Vietnam (+303% YOY) have also seen a sharp increase in hotel bookings compared to the same period last year.

Overall, data from DidaTravel show that Southeast Asia hotel bookings have increased by 460% YOY, even surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by a 15% increase.

At the same time, the top destinations / cities (as opposed to countries) booked by DidaTravel’s B2B buyers – such as travel agents, tour operators, OTAs, TMCs and MICE – are as follows: