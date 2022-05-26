SEARCH
DidaTravel Sees High Global Growth Sales in Southeast Asia

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
DidaTravel – a leading global hotel wholesaler – has today announced Southeast Asia growth and confirms Thailand as its top destination in the region for its B2B travel buying clients based all around the world.

At the country level, Thailand leads the Southeast Asia market growth, with bookings up 324 percent in the January 1st to April 30th period of 2022 vs the same period last year. 

Meanwhile, in descending order, Malaysia (+231% YOY), Singapore (+560% YOY), Indonesia (+378% YOY), Philippines (+965% YOY), and Vietnam (+303% YOY) have also seen a sharp increase in hotel bookings compared to the same period last year. 

Overall, data from DidaTravel show that Southeast Asia hotel bookings have increased by 460% YOY, even surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by a 15% increase.

At the same time, the top destinations / cities (as opposed to countries) booked by DidaTravel’s B2B buyers – such as travel agents, tour operators, OTAs, TMCs and MICE – are as follows:

Top 20 Southeast Asian destinations for global travelers 2022 reserved via clients of DidaTravel
RankDestination
1Bangkok, Thailand
2Singapore
3Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
4Pattaya, Thailand
5Bali, Indonesia
6Phuket, Thailand
7Manila, Philippines
8Jakarta, Indonesia
9Boracay Island, Philippines
10George Town, Malaysia
11Krabi, Thailand
12Chiang Mai, Thailand
13Bandung, Indonesia
14Ipoh, Malaysia
15Hua Hin, Thailand
16Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
17Johor Bahru, Malaysia
18Koh Samui, Thailand
19Kuantan, Malaysia
20Malacca, Malaysia
