DHL Plane Splits in Half During Emergency Landing at Costa Rica Airport

By Jack Goddard
At the Juan Santamaría International Airport in Costa Rica, a DHL Boeing 757 Freighter has split in half after an urgent emergency landing due to a fault in the hydraulic system. Although the plane is damaged beyond repair, luckily the two pilots in control of the plane have come out uninjured.

Just hours after the incident, Juan Santamaría International Airport has opened their doors to the public with a statement stating:

Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS) will resume operations as of 15:30 local time, both incoming and outgoing flights. AERIS, manager of the airport, worked quickly in coordination with the respective authorities to address this morning’s emergency and facilitate the opening, as well as service conditions for airlines and passengers. Passengers are advised to contact the respective airline for flight rescheduling.

