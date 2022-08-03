DFDS to Trial Rosslare-Dunkirk Passenger Service from August 5

A new passenger service between Ireland and France will launch from Friday August 5 on DFDS’ Rosslare-Dunkirk route. DFDS provides ferry transport and logistics services in Europe and Turkey. The company’s new route in Dublin is on the back of their recent acquisition of Lucey Transport Logistics Ltd in Ireland last month (July 2022).

DFDS European Ferry Routes – Ireland & Dunkirk

Passenger travel will be introduced on the Rosslare to Dunkirk route, on a trial basis, as an addition to the current freight service between the two ports. The new service will focus on car and motorhome traffic at launch, with limited capacity to complement freight traffic.

The Danish transport company operates a number of ferry routes across Northern Europe including between Copenhagen and Oslo, UK from France and Holland plus routes to Germany, Sweden and the Baltics. On the English Channel and in the Baltics, DFDS combines freight with passenger services so this is an extension of existing services operated by the company.

Chris Parker, route director, said: “We launched a freight service between Rosslare and Dunkirk in January 2021 and it has proved extremely popular with customers looking to move goods between Ireland and continental Europe without the need to use the land-bridge via the UK. Adding passenger services to the route will further strengthen the service and we expect strong demand from holidaymakers in Ireland and in Northern Europe. Rosslare is at the heart of the ‘sunny southeast’ and a short drive from Dublin and Cork, making it a very popular destination. Irish customers will benefit from a direct link into the heart of Europe.”

Crossings on the route will take 24-hours, with the overnight sailings providing an opportunity for customers to relax and recharge before driving on to their holiday destination. Against the backdrop of a looming summer of disruption at airports, the launch of the new route offers a stress-free alternative for holidaymakers looking to getaway. No luggage restrictions apply when you take your car to Europe by ferry.

There will be up to five sailings per week from Rosslare to Dunkirk. Prices for a car and four passengers with a standard cabin onboard will start from €550, with all meals included.

Departure Times from Rosslare (23-hour sailing time):

Monday – 21:00

Tues/Wed/Fri/Sat – 23:45

Departure Times from Dunkirk (23-hour sailing time):

Mon – 21:45 CET

Tues – 23:45 CET

Thurs – 06:45 CET

Fri – 21:45 CET

Sun – 04:45 CET