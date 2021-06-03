News

Details of European Itineraries for New Azamara Onward Revealed

Boutique cruise line Azamara has revealed a programme of 22 European itineraries for the brand’s fourth ship, Azamara Onward.

The ship’s inaugural season will begin in spring 2022, its maiden and christening voyage starting in Monte Carlo and concluding in Venice.

Half of its itineraries will be “country-intensive,” which will allow more time to explore a single country, and will include 85 late nights and 21 overnights in multiple cities across Europe.

“We are thrilled to introduce our fourth ship to our guests and travel partners next year and welcome them to join us for the christening of Azamara Onward on her maiden voyage,” says Azamara president, Carol Cabezas.

“We look forward to connecting our guests with people and cultures of the world and bringing guests to smaller, unique ports which are only accessible to smaller ships.”

The ship’s inaugural deployment will unveil a series of exotic voyages ranging from 7- to 15-nights, including journeys to the Black Sea, Cappadocia, Croatia, Italy, Spain and more.

From yesterday 2 June, Azamara is offering all Onward travelers a complimentary Experience More Essentials Package, which includes a $300 Shore Excursion Onboard Credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device and a Premium Beverage Package for two on select staterooms and suites when booked by 16 July 16, 2021.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

