Destination Inspiration; Antalya, Turkiye

Earlier this week, the ITAA announced that their 2023 conference will take place in Antalya, Turkiye this October, and back in January, Sun Express announced their twice-weekly direct service between Dublin and Antalya will resume at the end of May. With that, we thought we would take another look at this beautiful destination and throw back to the Bookabed and Turkish Airlines FAM trip last September! ITTN’s Shane Cullen was on the FAM trip and beautifully wrote about this amazing part of Turkiye, which is just under 5 hours away from Dublin.

“Antalya is a city where the sea, sun, centuries of history and spectacular nature co-exist in harmony. Those who love the sea, sand, and sun and those who want to get lost in nature can find dozens of options in Antalya with the 640km of coastline stretching from west to east on the Mediterranean coast, the Toros Mountains surrounding the city parallel to the coast” he writes.

Antalya is the perfect destination for couples, friends and families alike, with a stunning selection of properties to suit all needs, tastes and budgets. It’s evident that All-Inclusive properties are a popular choice and it’s worth noting that this part of Turkiye attracts visitors from all over the world, giving a nice variety to the entertainment and dining options in the many towns and villages that dot the coastline.

It’s impossible to write about this beautiful area without acknowledging the devastating earthquakes that struck south Turkiye and Syria on 6 February 2023. AAT Kings Sales Manager for Ireland, Gary Skilling, was staying in Lara Beach outside Antalya, when the earthquakes struck, but was unaware that anything had happened while he and his partner slept.

“I didn’t know anything about the earthquakes until I was sitting at breakfast the next morning and I could see the breakfast staff looking at their phones behind the coffee counter” he said.

“We felt no tremors at all in my hotel and no aftershocks, and other than the digital billboards outside the hotel displaying messages of support for the affected regions with images of the Turkish flag flying, we would never have known that such a serious natural disaster had struck close-by.”

Although the earthquake in Turkey has caused devastation, there are still many beautiful and safe regions to explore in the country and Antalya is a wonderful destination for anyone seeking a holiday filled with history, culture, natural beauty, and relaxation. With its stunning beaches, ancient ruins, vibrant bazaars, and delicious cuisine, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The friendly locals and affordable prices make Antalya an accessible and welcoming place for travellers. Whether you’re interested in sightseeing or just soaking up the sun, Antalya is definitely worth considering for your next holiday or suggesting to customers who are in need of inspiration!