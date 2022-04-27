Denmark Lifts all Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Denmark’s Minister of Health announced in a statement today that any remaining restrictions relating to travel are to be lifted by March 2022.

In accordance to the new rules, all travellers can now enter Denmark regardless of their vaccine status and will not be required to provide a certificate confirming recovery or recent test.

Health Minister of Denmark, Magnus Heunicke did emphasise in his statement that if there is a deterioration in the current status regarding infection levels across the country, measures may be reintroduced.

”The infection situation in both Denmark and abroad is still closely monitored, including in relation to new, worrying virus variants. As part of this contingency, the so-called “emergency brake” can be activated if worrying virus variants arise” he said.