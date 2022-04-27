SEARCH
HomeNewsDenmark Lifts all Covid-19 Travel Restrictions
News

Denmark Lifts all Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
10

Denmark’s Minister of Health announced in a statement today that any remaining restrictions relating to travel are to be lifted by March 2022.

In accordance to the new rules, all travellers can now enter Denmark regardless of their vaccine status and will not be required to provide a certificate confirming recovery or recent test.

Health Minister of Denmark, Magnus Heunicke did emphasise in his statement that if there is a deterioration in the current status regarding infection levels across the country, measures may be reintroduced.

The infection situation in both Denmark and abroad is still closely monitored, including in relation to new, worrying virus variants. As part of this contingency, the so-called “emergency brake” can be activated if worrying virus variants arise” he said.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleAshford Castle Only Irish Hotel to Receive Five-Star Ranking from Forbes in 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie