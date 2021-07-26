Delta to Resume flights to Dublin

Delta will resume flights from its New York-JFK hub to Dublin next month, following the lifting of Ireland’s border restrictions enabling U.S. leisure travellers to enter without quarantine. The first flight will depart JFK on August 5, arriving in the capital the next morning.

“The re-opening of Irish borders to U.S. tourists will bring families and friends together once more and further supporting economic recovery from the global pandemic,” said Amy Martin, Delta’s Managing Director – International Network Planning. “Ireland has always been one of our most popular European destinations, with convenient connections to the capital from 40 cities across the U.S. via our New York-JFK hub.”

For customers who wish to reconnect with friends and family or enjoy a holiday, Delta is operating services from New York-JFK to Dublin three times a week, rising to five-times-weekly in September. All aircraft on this route will feature Delta One business class, complete with fully flat-bed seats and aisle access for all, as well as Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. All services between the U.S. and Ireland are operated in conjunction with partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

Delta’s schedule between Dublin and New York-JFK is as follows:

Flight Departure Arrival DL45 Dublin at 11:30 New York-JFK at 13:55 DL44 New York-JFK at 21:30 Dublin at 09:15 (next day)

Entry to the U.S. from Ireland remains restricted except for U.S. citizens and permanent residents.