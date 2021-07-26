News

Delta to Resume flights to Dublin

Delta to Resume flights to Dublin

Delta will resume flights from its New York-JFK hub to Dublin next month, following the lifting of Ireland’s border restrictions enabling U.S. leisure travellers to enter without quarantine. The first flight will depart JFK on August 5, arriving in the capital the next morning.

“The re-opening of Irish borders to U.S. tourists will bring families and friends together once more and further supporting economic recovery from the global pandemic,” said Amy Martin, Delta’s Managing Director – International Network Planning.  “Ireland has always been one of our most popular European destinations, with convenient connections to the capital from 40 cities across the U.S. via our New York-JFK hub.”

For customers who wish to reconnect with friends and family or enjoy a holiday, Delta is operating services from New York-JFK to Dublin three times a week, rising to five-times-weekly in September. All aircraft on this route will feature Delta One business class, complete with fully flat-bed seats and aisle access for all, as well as Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. All services between the U.S. and Ireland are operated in conjunction with partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

Delta’s schedule between Dublin and New York-JFK is as follows:

Flight Departure Arrival
DL45 Dublin at 11:30 New York-JFK at 13:55
DL44 New York-JFK at 21:30 Dublin at 09:15 (next day)

Entry to the U.S. from Ireland remains restricted except for U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Madrid Welcomes First Addition to Unesco World Heritage List

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

MSC Signs Deal to Explore Feasibility of World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ship

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Spanish Court Rules Against Ryanair Baggage Policy

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Staff in Cork Airport no Longer Face Temporary Layoff

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Announces ‘Strong’ Recovery As it Reports €273m Losses

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

European Decision on Airline Slots ‘Out of Touch with Reality’ – IATA

Fionn DavenportJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Lanzarote Loses Green Status as Canaries Raise Covid Threat Levels

Fionn DavenportJuly 23, 2021
Read More

Doha Overtakes Dubai as Busiest Airport in Middle East

Fionn DavenportJuly 23, 2021
Read More

Bookabed’s National Travel Agents Day Rewards

Fionn DavenportJuly 23, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn