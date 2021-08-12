Delta to Offer High-Speed Rail Connection in Europe

Delta Airlines has launched an Air+Rail programme in partnership with Thalys high-speed trains connecting Amsterdam with Brussels and Antwerp.

The new agreement allows customers to transfer between plane and train at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with a one-ticket booking.

From the train station, located in Schiphol’s Central Plaza, there is convenient access and frequent service to the heart of Brussels and Antwerp with journey times of just over an hour.

Thalys high-speed trains offer a comfortable travel experience with power outlets at each seat as well as wi-fi on every train.

“This Air+Rail program with Thalys is just the beginning, as we look to offer our customers complete peace of mind with fast and convenient train service to a number of destinations throughout Europe,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta’s President – International.”

“For our European customers, this also provides a great way to travel to Amsterdam to catch flights to destinations throughout the United States,” he added.

“We have learned from our partner airlines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines who offer similar programs, and with the rail infrastructure already in place in Europe we are able to provide our customers with increased choice as well as convenient travel options.”

The Details