Delta Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Travelport

Delta Air Lines has announced a new global distribution agreement with Travelport designed to enhance value-generation for the entire travel retailing ecosystem, including travel management companies, agencies, corporations, and travellers.

The multi-year content distribution agreement gives Travelport-connected travel buyers simplified access to Delta’s enriched content through the Travelport+ platform.

Travelport’s ongoing evolution of its worldwide retailing platform, Travelport+ gives Travelport-connected buyers the ability to easily access the wide array of available products from all of Travelport’s global air partners, including Delta.

“Our transformative new agreement with Travelport is another big step in elevating retailing in the indirect channel ecosystem for the benefit of all customers and stakeholders,” said Jeff Lobl, managing director of global distribution for Delta Air Lines.

“Today’s announcement is another innovative milestone for Delta and the industry, as we continue to strengthen our partnerships for the benefit of our customers,” he added.

We look forward to continually evolving and delivering the tools that Delta and all of our travel partners need to effectively reach and engage the entire spectrum of buyers.” Jason Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer, Travel Partners at Travelport

“This new agreement emphasises the shared commitment of both Travelport and Delta to improve the way airline products are retailed and make it easier for agents to help travellers choose offers that deliver the most value to them,” said Jason Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer, Travel Partners at Travelport.

“We look forward to continually evolving and delivering the tools that Delta and all of our travel partners need to effectively reach and engage the entire spectrum of buyers.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

