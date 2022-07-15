SEARCH
Delta is Top Sponsor of the American Red Cross Corporate Blood Drive

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Delta Airlines is the corporate blood sponsor of the American Red Cross for a fifth consecutive year, with employees, retirees and customers contributing a record 14,743 units of blood in the fiscal year 2022.

Giving blood has remained essential, and the need remains high as the blood supply is often at its lowest during the summer months. One important change to the Delta blood drive program has been the addition of community blood drives and partnering with their sponsorship team for joint drives with Atlanta sports teams that Delta sponsors, like the Braves, the Hawks and United. 

“The Red Cross is grateful to Delta and its people for their continued dedication and commitment to patients across the country in need of lifesaving blood transfusion,” said Chris Hrouda, President, American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Unlike other medical treatments, blood cannot be stockpiled, and generous blood donors are the only source for those in need.” 

Throughout the 2022 fiscal year, Delta hosted 350 blood drives across a record 76 locations and added 14 new drive locations expanding.

In addition to blood donations, Delta is an Annual Disaster Giving Program donor at the $1 million level, allowing the American Red Cross to be strategic and proactive in disaster response.  The American Red Cross is Delta’s longest-standing not-for-profit partnership dating back to World War II.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
