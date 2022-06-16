Delta goes Big on Little Brands

Building on Delta’s recent efforts to create a people-first and values-led onboard experience, small, diverse brands lead Delta’s food and beverage refresh this summer.

Delta customers can sip on new farmer-direct teas and snack on an updated selection of treats the next time they travel to the US. The new products, which also include welcome beverages and refreshed seasonal meals, highlight small businesses, suppliers from across the globe, and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands.

“We’re always listening to what our customers tell us they’d like to see onboard, and we’re giving them more of what they say they’re craving, while also making an impact in global communities,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta’s senior VP of In-Flight Service. “Our collaboration with brands like Thrive Farmers builds on our mission to partner with companies who do good in the world by enriching the lives of the people who create their products.”

Delta has announced partnerships with the U.S.’s first Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits; elevated its onboard wine offerings with Imagery Estate Winery, led by award-winning female winemaker Jamie Benziger; and introduced premium Delta One amenity kits made by Mexican artisans in partnership with Someone Somewhere.

Here’s a flavour of what to expect on your next international flight:

Thrive Farmers Tea

Sip best-in-class tea sourced from around the globe in partnership with purpose-driven and Certified B corporation Thrive Farmers. Enjoy bright English Breakfast tea, while Delta One customers may also opt to sample Guizhou Green, floral Egyptian Chamomile, calming Pacific Peppermint and malty Earl Grey.

The production of teas for Delta benefits thousands of Thrive Farmers’ independent growers in Rwanda, India, China, Egypt and the US. Thrive Farmers’ innovative farmer-direct model gives farmers a true stake in the sale of their produce, and the reliable and consistent income allows farmers to produce better-quality products, invest in their communities and improve environmental practices. Currently rolling out to all flights.

Cocktails on More Flights

Delta is expanding its offering of onboard cocktails to trans-oceanic routes. Enjoy a premium canned old-fashioned or margarita from Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails onboard. The margarita packs refreshing flavours of juicy salted lime, grassy tequila notes and fresh orange rind; the classic old-fashioned delivers vanilla, sweet citrus, stone fruit and spice. Available on domestic routes and rolling out to trans-oceanic flights.

Delta Sundaes

Delta is partnering with Atlanta-based High Road Craft to serve gourmet ice cream onboard. Delta One customers can enjoy High Road’s Vanilla Fleur De Sel ice cream with a build-your-own sundae featuring toppings like morello cherry compote, chocolate sauce and speculoos cookie crumbles.

Later this summer, the airline will debut the Delta-inspired and chef-curated Delta Sundae in all other cabins, which combines malt ice cream, speculoos cookies, jammy cherries and fudge caramel.

High Road’s ice cream is served on long-haul international flights; the Delta Sundae will launch later this summer.

SNACKS ON SNACKS

Sunchips Minis

Delta will mix up its complimentary onboard snacks with the addition of SunChips® Minis Harvest Cheddar® Flavored Whole Grain Snacks. SunChips Minis are currently rolling out to all flights.

Kate’s Real Food Lemon Coconut Bars

Starting in August, enjoy lemon coconut bars from Kate’s Real Food; Delta currently offers their dark chocolate cherry and almond bar. Kate’s Real Food is a woman-founded company that makes delicious, whole-food, USDA-certified organic bars. Served on all flights.

Premium Cabin Snacks

Delta continues to offer delicious, full-sized snacks to customers seated in premium cabins with tasty options like Vego Bears, Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Kettle Chips, pistachios (roasted & salted), Michel et Augustin dark chocolate cookie squares and more.

Explorer Cold Brew

For the first time, Delta customers will enjoy premium cold brew coffee at 35,000 feet thanks to LGBTQ+-owned Explorer Cold Brew Company. The single-origin washed coffee from Ethiopia is fair trade and ethically sourced; Explorer’s partnership with several coalitions of farmers is equitable, provides fair wages and helps support sustainable development in their communities.

Additionally, Explorer donates a portion of the proceeds to Charity: Water, a leading provider of clean water access for communities around the world. Available on coast-to-coast and long-haul Honolulu flights.

Une Femme Sparkling Wine

Just in time for summer, Une Femme is launching an exclusive sparkling wine for Delta – “The Betty.” The canned wine is a classic, light and versatile Blanc de Blancs with notes of honeysuckle, orange blossom and Meyer lemon peel. The Betty was made by the Une Femme Wines team specifically for Delta and will be available to all Une Femme customers.

Une Femme Wines are made by women, in celebration of women, and a portion of all proceeds are donated to charitable organizations that make women’s lives better. Available on domestic flights starting mid-July.

Big Wave Golden Ale

Try an easy-drinking and island refreshment with Big Wave Golden Ale from Kona Brewing Co. The refreshing and slightly sweet beer offers subtle hints of citrus and honey. The Hawaiian beer is inspired by the legendary waves on Oahu’s Makaha Beach. Big Wave Golden Ale is available on domestic flights.