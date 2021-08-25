News

Delta Expands with Addition of 30 Airbus A321neos

Delta Expands with Addition of 30 Airbus A321neos

Delta Airlines has added 30 new A321neo aircraft to its existing order book with Airbus to meet future fleet demands.

Delta expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in the first half of 2022, with deliveries of these aircraft continuing through 2027.

Delta operates 121 of the larger gauge A321ceo family, and with the incremental A321neos announced today has purchase commitments of 155 firm A321neo, in addition to six remaining A321ceo deliveries.

Delta has purchase rights for an additional 70 A321neos.

In total, Delta now has 288 aircraft purchase commitments, including both widebody and narrowbody jets.

“Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets, and offers the best customer experience in the industry,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta’s S.V.P. – Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain.

“Delta appreciates the extensive partnership with the Airbus team in support of our strategic growth plans, and we look forward to continuing to work together throughout the recovery and in the years ahead.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

WTTC Urges U.S. Not to Create ‘Vaccine Vacuum’

Fionn DavenportAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Alitalia Successor ITA To Launch on 15 October

Leona KennyAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Cruise Line Releases Teaser for New Episode of ‘Embark’

Fionn DavenportAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Belfast Local Hailed As One of Best UK Travel Agents

Fionn DavenportAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Delta Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Travelport

Fionn DavenportAugust 25, 2021
Read More

Ryanair to Pull Out of Northern Ireland

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Travel Counsellors Launches New Community Platform ‘TC World’

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Irish Travel Agents Association Highlights Benefits of Booking with a Travel Agent

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

US Borders Could Remain Closed until November

Fionn DavenportAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn