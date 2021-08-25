Delta Expands with Addition of 30 Airbus A321neos

Delta Airlines has added 30 new A321neo aircraft to its existing order book with Airbus to meet future fleet demands.

Delta expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in the first half of 2022, with deliveries of these aircraft continuing through 2027.

Delta operates 121 of the larger gauge A321ceo family, and with the incremental A321neos announced today has purchase commitments of 155 firm A321neo, in addition to six remaining A321ceo deliveries.

Delta has purchase rights for an additional 70 A321neos.

In total, Delta now has 288 aircraft purchase commitments, including both widebody and narrowbody jets.

“Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets, and offers the best customer experience in the industry,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta’s S.V.P. – Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain.

“Delta appreciates the extensive partnership with the Airbus team in support of our strategic growth plans, and we look forward to continuing to work together throughout the recovery and in the years ahead.”