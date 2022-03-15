Delta Delivers More Destinations – Atlanta Resumes 27 March

Delta does daily flights to Boston and JFK and from 27 March plans to operate daily flights to Atlanta, Georgia.

Delta Delivers More Trans-Atlantic flights & In-flight experiences

The airline has already added flights to major cities across the Atlantic with more frequencies, returning routes and modernized, upgraded aircraft as well as more premium cabins with 143% more seats available to customers vs. summer 2021.

“Delta has been focused on building back our network…” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning. “…including offering more seats than ever before in Delta Premium Select, which will be available on nearly every flight to Europe in the months ahead.”

Through Delta’s partnerships with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, customers can access nearly 200 more destinations throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India from 19 U.S. cities.

Premium leisure travel accelerates in 2022

Delta customers on nearly every flight to Europe will enjoy upgraded experiences on the airline’s refreshed Airbus A330 and Boeing 767-300 fleets, which now offer a consistent onboard experience with a choice of four experiences – Delta One or Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta Premium Select, the airline’s premium economy cabin, includes more space to relax and stretch out with a wider seat, deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest. Customers will watch Delta’s seatback entertainment on larger screens while powering up their own devices with in-seat power and USB ports. They’ll also receive an upgraded amenity kit, noise-canceling headsets, a blanket and memory-foam pillow.

Customers traveling in Delta One will enjoy refreshed amenities and services including artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, more beverage options before takeoff, new cocktail bites, a chef-curated three-course meal and desserts featuring a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

Delta FlyReady Helps Travellers

Delta FlyReady℠ – the airline’s digital dashboard solution helps customers verify they’ve met their destination’s entry requirements prior to travel – for more information, click here.

Atlanta, Georgia – Not just Delta’s Hub but Movie Mecca

Atlanta may be Delta’s hub but for film nerds like me, it is where many major movies and tv series were filmed. These include (of course) Atlanta but also Stranger Things and Marvel movies including Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. For something different, this might be a perfect destination.