Delta Back in Profit for Second Quarter

Delta Air Lines has reported a $652 million net profit for the second quarter of 2021. The figure was supported by $1.5 billion in government benefits related to the first and second payroll support program extensions.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $6.3 billion, which was down 49 per cent from the same period in 2019.

The carrier generated an operating cash flow of $1.9 billion in the second quarter of the year.

Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer, said: “Domestic leisure travel is fully recovered to 2019 levels and there are encouraging signs of improvement in business and international travel.

“With the recovery picking up steam, we are making investments to support our industry-leading operation.  We are also opportunistically acquiring aircraft and creating upside flexibility to accelerate our capacity restoration in 2022 and beyond in a capital-disciplined manner,” he said.

 

