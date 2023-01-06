SEARCH
Delta Announces Launch Date for Free Wi-fi

Delta Airlines has announced that it will offer in-flight Wi-Fi for free in partnership with T-Mobile starting next month.

Passengers boarding the Atlanta-based carrier can expect access onboard most domestic mainline flights beginning February 1, the airline announced yesterday.

It has been a goal of Delta’s since 2018. The airline also tested limited free Wi-Fi on domestic flights in 2019.

To access the internet on future flights, passengers can log in using their Delta SkyMiles account or join SkyMiles during their trip to connect.

Delta currently uses Viasat and Intelsat for onboard internet access and charges a €5 fee.

”At work, at home and everywhere in between, connectivity is essential to daily life, and your journey on Delta should be no different,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. “Our vision has long been to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feel similar to what our customers have available on the ground.”

