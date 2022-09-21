Delta and American Airlines Adding More Premium Experiences

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are working to improve the customer experience with a series of new and overhauled premium seats, amenities and features.

American announced that deliveries of Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft starting in 2024 would feature new Flagship Suite premium seating and a refurbished interior for the long-haul fleet.

Flagship Suite seats will offer customers a premium experience with a privacy door, a chaise lounge seating option and more personal storage space. In addition to this, more custom-designed Premium Economy seats to its long-haul aircraft, including more privacy and double the in-seat storage space.

As for Delta, the airline unveiled a refreshed Delta Premium Select cabin experience, featuring locally-inspired dining, premium hand-crafted amenities and more dedicated service touchpoints.

As of yesterday, Delta Premium Select customers can enjoy elevated menu options like braised beef short rib with fingerling potatoes and dijon green peppercorn jus; and Impossible Meatballs with polenta, pomodoro sauce and broccolini.

The airline also announced it would phase in new handmade amenity kits by Someone Somewhere featuring Grown Alchemist travel essentials and other premium essentials, beginning in October. Other premium amenities include a memory-foam pillow, noise-cancelling headsets and plush blankets.

Delta Premium Select offers travellers more space to stretch out with wider seats, additional recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest on most long-haul international flights.