Delta and Aer Lingus to resume flights to Boston

Flights from Ireland to Boston are set to ramp up in frequency this month.

Delta Air Lines is set to recommence their Dublin – Boston flights on the 28th of February. This route will be served by B767-300 aircraft.

The Aer Lingus Dublin – Boston route will return to a double-daily service on 14th March. This route will be served by wide-body A330 aircraft.

Aer Lingus is also set to recommence their Shannon – Boston route on 10th March.

Lori Harnois, Chairperson, Discover New England said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that flights to New England from Ireland are being increased in frequency and restored. New England is ready to warmly welcome our Irish friends back to our beautiful region and we look forward to seeing you in 2022″.