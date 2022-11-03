Delta Airlines Offers an Inclusive Experience for Autistic Travellers, Including a Sensory Room at Dublin Airport

Delta Airlines has revealed an assortment of resources to travellers taking to the skies with an autism spectrum disorder.

As part of the Passenger Accessibility Commitment, Delta worked with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to make flights more accessible for adults and children with cognitive disabilities.

One way the carrier is helping people with autism is by providing familiarisation tours at airports in Atlanta and Minneapolis. Families have the opportunity to practice in a hands-on environment the process of travelling through an airport in preparation to travel.

Delta created sensory rooms in Atlanta and New York that can be accessed by ticketed passengers based on individual needs. Other airports across the US have also added sensory rooms.

As Delta run a direct route from Dublin to Boston among other US travel corridors, they have also built a sensory room in Dublin airport in Terminal 2.

Before boarding, Delta allows a parent or guardian to enter the plane first and set up a “nest” filled with any comfort items. Once the plane is fully boarded, people with autism can enter to avoid the typical congestion and minimize the time sitting idle before takeoff.

Delta has partnered with its Advisory Board on Disability for 14 years to promote accessible travel for all.