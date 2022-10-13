SEARCH
Delta Air Lines Expands Air&Rail Program in Europe

By Emer Roche
Delta Airlines has expanded its Air+Rail program to include connections to 20 more destinations.

The Air+Rail program’s expansion features 12 new cities for customers in Italy, Switzerland, The Netherlands and the U.K, enabling connectivity directly from Manchester, Brussells, Rome Fiumicino and Zurich airports with one ticket booking for the whole journey.

Delta will also add the service from Geneva when its nonstop flights from JFK International Airport in New York City start in April 2023. The airline is working with leading rail operators in each country to provide onward train journeys via stations located at the airports.

“Expanding our footprint in Europe also makes it more convenient for customers to get to popular city centre locations whether travelling for business or pleasure to make the most of their time away,” Delta international president Alain Bellemare said.

Customers can use the train to travel from Brussels Airport to Breda and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Manchester Airport to seven cities in the U.K., Rome Airport to four Italian cities—including Bologna and Florence—and Zurich/Geneva Airport to seven cities in Switzerland.

Using Delta’s Air+Rail service is easy as bookings include both segments, with those flying in Delta One receiving first-class rail travel as standard. Travellers must collect their bags from the airport before arriving at the train station, where tickets can be printed in advance or collected from the station ticket office.

