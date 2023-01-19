Delta Air Lines Continues Facelift at LaGuardia and JFK Airports

Delta Airlines has announced that its customers can expect continued upgrades and expansions at both JFK and LaGuardia in 2023.

“As Delta continues to bolster its leading position as the premium global carrier in New York City, we remain committed to building airports of the future that are comfortable, easy to navigate and part of an effortlessly connected journey,” said Chuck Imhof, Vice President of New York & Eastern Division Sales, in a statement.

Delta’s huge $1.5 billion expansion project at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport began in 2022 and the airline plus its partners at the Port Authority have been working to deliver a smoother experience for all customers.

The expansion allows Delta to offer customers an elevated travel experience by combining operations into Terminal 4 with 10 new gates open on Concourse A.

By autumn 2023, Concourse B will feature 28 gates.

In June 2022, Delta opened its innovative Terminal C at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.