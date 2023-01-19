SEARCH
HomeNewsDelta Air Lines Continues Facelift at LaGuardia and JFK Airports
News

Delta Air Lines Continues Facelift at LaGuardia and JFK Airports

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
1

Delta Airlines has announced that its customers can expect continued upgrades and expansions at both JFK and LaGuardia in 2023.

“As Delta continues to bolster its leading position as the premium global carrier in New York City, we remain committed to building airports of the future that are comfortable, easy to navigate and part of an effortlessly connected journey,” said Chuck Imhof, Vice President of New York & Eastern Division Sales, in a statement.

Delta’s huge $1.5 billion expansion project at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport began in 2022 and the airline plus its partners at the Port Authority have been working to deliver a smoother experience for all customers.

The expansion allows Delta to offer customers an elevated travel experience by combining operations into Terminal 4 with 10 new gates open on Concourse A. 

By autumn 2023, Concourse B will feature 28 gates.

In June 2022, Delta opened its innovative Terminal C at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Disney100: The Exhibition – Disney Unveils 23 Artefacts to Display at The Franklin Institute

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie