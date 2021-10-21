Delta Air Lines brings in new boss for Europe

Delta Air Lines has appointed Nicolas Ferri as Vice President – Europe, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI), effective 1 November.

Based in Paris, Ferri will oversee key strategic commercial and customer experience initiatives in the region, working closely with Delta’s European Joint Venture partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, as the airline focuses on rebuilding its trans-Atlantic network.

“Delta is the preferred carrier across the Atlantic and Nicolas’ vast international and alliances experience will be vital to our continued success as demand picks up and we reopen travel corridors across the region,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta’s President – International.

“With customers returning to the skies, we look ahead to 2022 and the rebuilding of our international portfolio with optimism.”

Prior to his appointment, Ferri has served as Chief Commercial Officer at Delta’s partner, Aeromexico since August 2019.

In this role, he led Aeromexico’s Revenue Management, Network Planning, Corporate Strategy, Distribution, Global Sales, Alliances, e-commerce, Customer Care and Loyalty functions.

“It’s a pivotal moment joining the EMEAI team and leading our regional efforts as the U.S. reopens to international travel,” said Ferri.

“I’m looking forward to meeting our customers and working closely with our partners to grow our business and build on Delta/Air France/KLM/Virgin Atlantic’s leading transatlantic joint venture.”

Ferri has been with Delta for 10 years, serving in leadership roles across the airline’s alliances, international, and commercial divisions.

In addition to his secondment to Aeromexico, previous roles with Delta include Vice President, Latin America and Vice President Alliances Americas where he was responsible for the region’s profitability and the integration between Delta and its alliance partners across the Americas.

Ferri brings with him broad industry experience, having lived and worked in 10 countries across Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia. He is fluent in English, French, Spanish, German and Portuguese.