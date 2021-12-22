David Guetta to perform at Abu Dhabi’s New Year Eve celebration

HomeNewsDavid Guetta to perform at Abu Dhabi's New Year Eve celebration
By Leona Kenny
French superstar DJ and producer David Guetta will be streaming a live New Year’s Eve performance from the Louvre Abu Dhabi. 

The show will be streamed online at 9 pm CET (8pm UK time) to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2021.

Following the great success at the Musée du Louvre in Paris on New Year’s last year, David Guetta and Louvre Abu Dhabi are now joining forces to deliver a state-of-the-art production to thrill people around the globe.

Guetta will perform on a purpose-built floating stage surrounding the museum, with the show set against the backdrop of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The show will feature music and light show and integrate projections from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collections. The performance will celebrate the museum’s vision of art and culture as universal sources of joy, communion and understanding. 

Check out a teaser video down below.

 

Leona Kenny
