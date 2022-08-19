‘Dark Tourism’: Guided Tours of War-Torn Ukraine Launched

A company has launched guided tours of war-torn Ukraine for global tourists.

Local travel company Visit Ukraine said it marks its launch of “dark tourism” in its home country.

It means that tourists can now officially pay money to take guided tours of towns and cities in Ukraine which have been ravaged by Russia’s illegal and unprovoked attack on the country.

While it may initially seem to be in questionable taste, the move – As Visit Ukraine founder Anton Taranenko told CNN Travel – is aimed at showing the wider world how Ukraine is managing to continue with daily life despite being under attack.

In an interview with Business Insider, Mr Taranenko said Visit Ukraine has hosted several dozen of these tours already and has more than 200 further ones booked. He said some of those booking tours are Ukrainian, but many of the bookings have been made by US nationals.

The tours – which go under the name ‘Brave City’ tours – visit Kyiv, Kharkov, Cherniv, Bucha, and Irpin, and typically last for 3-4 hours.

Kyiv

City dump of destroyed cars of civilians in Irpin, Ukraine.

Customers are guided by a team of guides, tourism experts and memory specialists.

Prices range from €38 to €200, with all profits going to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled the conflict.

But, although Visit Ukraine claims to work “very close” to Volodymyr Zelenski’s government, Business Insider claims the company has not actually received any official approval from the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine is still under the highest travel advisory level – meaning people are advised not to travel to the country.

Furthermore, the US Department of State has, reportedly, warned that it won’t be able to help any American tourists in Ukraine.