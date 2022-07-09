Dancing in the Dark at Deerfield in the Phoenix Park – 246th Anniversary of the USA

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan and I were guests at the Deerfield Residence in the Phoenix Park, home to the Ambassador of the United States to Ireland, to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the United States of America as part of the 4th July festivities.

Ambassador Cronin, shared with the guests: “My family and I have been overwhelmed and delighted by the warm welcome from the Irish people. Serving as the US ambassador to Ireland and representing President Biden here has already far exceeded our very high expectations…”

She added “There is much to be learned by experiencing this country first hand and I take pride in having already visited 22 Irish counties… and that number will be 26 very soon. These visits are an opportunity to understand the great diversity within Ireland, to see great innovation, to meet people of all backgrounds, and most gratifying, to hear stories of friendship and collaboration between our countries.”

Our neighbours across the Atlantic were one of the first nations to recognise the Irish Free State and, exactly a century ago, in 1922, they sent the first of many ambassadors to the Deerfield Residence in the Phoenix Park. And so, it was a fitting location to mark the occasion.

Guests and dignitaries enjoyed renditions of the Irish and USA national anthems, sung by Cathy McGuire and Velmon Lamont, respectively. Trad band, Corner Boys and Bruce Springsteen cover band, Glory Days, delighted the crowd.

Taoiseach, Mícheal Martin addressed the audience, “…Ireland has a very special relationship with our friends from and in the United States. It is a relationship built on deep and ancient cultural, political and economic ties that bind our two peoples and nations closely together… Those who left our shores have made their mark in every facet of American society…”

The travel industry in this little nation is founded on exploring new destinations, new cultures, experiences and adventures. On reuniting people. Building bonds with strangers. Celebrating shared ideals and hopes for good fortune and happiness. Travel brings people together, brings greater understanding and brings new opportunities. The last two years have only highlighted how important it is to have this freedom, so raise a glass to “the land of the free, to those of us who are free and those fighting for it”.