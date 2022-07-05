‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy To Trace Irish Roots and Film Experience for US Television

US actor Patrick Duffy – who famously played Bobby Ewing in ‘Dallas’ – is in Ireland, this week, tracing his Irish roots for a new TV series set to air in the US and promote Ireland to an American audience.

Duffy is filming the series – which has the working title ‘Finding Ireland’ – with his partner and fellow actor Linda Purl, who played Ashley (the Fonz’s girlfriend) in ‘Happy Days’.

‘Finding Ireland’ will shine a spotlight on Ireland, the country’s rich culture and spectacular scenery. It aims to encourage the Irish diaspora audience in the US to begin planning their own visit to Ireland, to find out about their own Irish heritage.

Viewers will see Duffy and Purl visit Dublin, Cork and Mayo. They will film at various locations – including Kilmovee in Co Mayo, where Duffy’s ancestors hail from. Filming for the series is supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director, with American actors Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl.

Both actors will also be sharing photos of their time in Ireland this week on their social channels, including Instagram and Twitter.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director, said: “We are delighted to support the filming of ‘Finding Ireland’ with Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl. It will be a really great way to showcase Ireland.”

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers everywhere to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list,” he said.

“Our aim is to encourage the Diaspora in the United States to follow in Patrick and Linda’s footsteps and return to Ireland to trace their roots – and to showcase the wonder of a visit to Ireland to fellow Americans, whether they have Irish DNA in them or not,” Mr Henry said.