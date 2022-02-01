Dalata Hotel Group announces first Continental Hotel into Europe

Dalata Hotel Group is to expand with its first continental hotel in Europe.

The group, one of Ireland’s largest hotel operators, has agreed to acquire Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf in Germany.

The hotel is owned by Art-Invest Real Estate (“Art-Invest). It has already begun the transition process with guests set to check in from February 15.

The 4-star hotel is centrally located in Düsseldorf, in close proximity to the Central Business District, the Retail Quarter and the city’s main train station.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented: “This announcement represents our first step into Continental Europe and is a very exciting opportunity as we work towards building our presence in selected European cities.

“I am especially pleased to have secured our first hotel in Germany in such a central location in Düsseldorf. This is also the first time we have partnered with Art-Invest and we are delighted to have collaborated successfully with one of Europe’s leading hotel investors.”.

“We are grateful to CBRE Hotels Germany and Ireland, for their support in aiding our entry into a new market.”, he added.

