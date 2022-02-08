Dalata announces biggest recruitment event on February 12

Dalata Hotel Group is hosting its biggest ever recruitment event this weekend.

The Nationwide Recruitment Day will take place on Saturday February 12 from 11 am to 6 pm at all 31 of Dalata’s hotels.

This includes all Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels as well as The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel (opening soon), Belvedere Hotel & Hotel 7. It will take place in hotels across Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Galway, Wexford, Sligo and Portlaoise.

Anyone interested in attending any of the open days can simply call in with their CV on the day or register beforehand for an appointment.

The full list of positions available at the recruitment events include Accommodation Assistants, Linen Porters, Accommodation Supervisors, Kitchen Porters, Commi Chefs, Chef de Parties, Sous Chef, Food & Beverage Assistants, Bar Tenders, Food & Beverage Supervisors, Duty Managers, Front Office Receptionists, Front Office Managers, Night Porters, Night Auditors, Night Managers, Maintenance Assistants, Maintenance Managers, Guest Relations Manager, Assistant Financial Controllers (Dublin), Conference & Banqueting Staff, Sales & Marketing Executives and Assistant HR Managers.

You can find out more here.