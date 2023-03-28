Daa Unveils 15-Point Improvement Plan For Dublin Airport Passengers

Kenny Jacobs, Daa Chief Executive Officer, has today unveiled a new 15 point plan to improve standards for passengers at Dublin Airport over the next few months.

The plan consists of a wide range of improvements made in the terminals and to passenger services at the airport, including additional seating, addition of designated family seating areas, faster free Wi-Fi and quicker security times as well as a host of new and improved food and drink options across both terminals.

Daa is aiming to get 90% of passengers safely through security in less than 20 minutes this summer. This will build on the stable performance so far this year, with 92% of passengers being processed through security in less than 20 minutes. Fast Track is being fully refurbished in both terminals.

Over the coming months, passengers are advised to arrive to their terminal two hours ahead of a short haul flight and three hours in advance of a long haul flight.

400 extra seats are being added for Summer 2023, while two new dedicated family seating areas will be open in time for the busy Easter period.

Outlining the programme, Kenny Jacobs, Daa CEO, said:

“We’ve listened to our passengers’ feedback, and we’re focussing on improving the things that matter most to them. This summer, our passengers can expect to see more staff, shorter queues, more seats, new family seating zones and less clutter across the airport. There will be more buses and taxis at the airport, and more places to eat and drink.”

“Passengers will also be able to enjoy faster free Wi-Fi, with average speeds to be doubled over the course of this year. Charging their devices will be easier as well, with 20% more power sockets and USB charging ports. A full audit of existing sockets and ports has also been completed, with all broken units having been replaced,” added Mr Jacobs.

Mr Jacobs added: “We have a fantastic range of new destinations from Dublin Airport and we are ready for a very busy summer ahead. Stable security screening times have returned, and we are advising our passengers to come to the terminal two hours before a short-haul flight, and three hours before a long-haul flight.”

“Passengers using Dublin Airport can expect an improved experience this summer with higher standards across the airport and getting back to our usual travel advisory of 2 hours for short-haul and 3 hours for long-haul,” Mr. Jacobs added.

Cleaner and Less-Cluttered Airport

Daa is placing a heightened emphasis on maintaining the cleanliness of the airport, with the Daa team dedicating 1,500 hours to cleaning and performing 120 cleaning inspections every day this summer. The positive outcomes of Daa’s increased focus on cleaning are already apparent, with the “happy or not” scores of passengers reaching their highest levels in three years across more than 500 toilets in both terminals.

Recent decluttering efforts have made travelling through Dublin Airport more convenient for passengers. Additionally, five excellent new dining and drinking options have been added this summer, along with an extra ‘pop-up’ coffee service at the bustling 100 gates during peak hours, to satisfy passengers’ cravings.

This summer, getting to and from Dublin Airport will also be more convenient, with a 15% increase in the number of bus routes and a 20% increase in the number of taxi permits issued.

Daa’s 15-Point Improvement Plan For Dublin Airport Passengers:

Strong security: 90% of passengers will pass through security screening in under 20 minutes. Cleaner washrooms: Higher cleanliness standards throughout both terminals with 1,500 cleaning hours and 120 cleaning inspections each day this summer. More seating: 400 additional seats being introduced across the terminals. New family seating zones: Dedicated family seating areas added in Terminal 1. Faster free Wi-Fi: Average Wi-Fi speeds to be doubled in the terminals during 2023. Better Fast Track: Full refurbishment of Security Fast Track in Terminal 1, with a whole new look and feel. More Charging Points: 20% increase in number of power sockets and USB ports available for passengers. All existing sockets tested and replaced where necessary. Less clutter: Clutter removed from both terminals for a quicker and smoother passenger journey. Better customer service: Always enough staff in place in key areas. Better taxi experience: 20% increase in permits issued. More bus options: 15% increase in active bus routes. More food options: Five new eateries opening, plus value meals available in all food outlets, with a new pop-up coffee unit during the summer months. More Sustainable: We are increasing the number of Low Emission Vehicles (LEVs) across the airport’s light vehicle fleet by 70% this year versus last. New ways to shop: Collection lockers are being introduced to make it easier for people to Shop & Collect at their leisure. Better App: Passengers will be able to leave feedback in real-time this summer using a new ‘Rate My Airport’ feature on the Dublin Airport app.

Summer Schedule

Dublin Airport has flights to almost 190 destinations in 39 countries, operated by 44 airlines this Summer. The airport’s route network now includes over 1.5 million additional seats, representing a 6% increase over last summer.