daa Staff Raise €390,000 For 3 Irish Charities

The fundraising efforts of staff at airport operating company daa, supported by passengers at Dublin Airport, saw cheques presented today totalling €390,000 to three charities following a number of successful fundraising activities over the past three years.



The three charities – St. Francis Hospice, The Mater Foundation, and Feed Our Homeless – were each presented with a cheque for €130,000 at a special ceremony at Dublin Airport on Wednesday morning.

This takes the total amount raised by daa staff since 2007 to more than €3.4 million, which has been shared amongst 30 charities.

The money was raised via daa’s Charity of the Year scheme, which is managed by the staff of the company. Employees select the charities that benefit each year before embarking on a wide range of fundraising activities over the course of the following twelve months.



daa’s Charities of the Year scheme is one of the largest such programmes in Ireland.