SEARCH
HomeNewsdaa Staff Raise €390,000 For 3 Irish Charities
News

daa Staff Raise €390,000 For 3 Irish Charities

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

The fundraising efforts of staff at airport operating company daa, supported by passengers at Dublin Airport, saw cheques presented today totalling €390,000 to three charities following a number of successful fundraising activities over the past three years.

The three charities – St. Francis Hospice, The Mater Foundation, and Feed Our Homeless – were each presented with a cheque for €130,000 at a special ceremony at Dublin Airport on Wednesday morning. 

This takes the total amount raised by daa staff since 2007 to more than €3.4 million, which has been shared amongst 30 charities.

The money was raised via daa’s Charity of the Year scheme, which is managed by the staff of the company. Employees select the charities that benefit each year before embarking on a wide range of fundraising activities over the course of the following twelve months.

daa’s Charities of the Year scheme is one of the largest such programmes in Ireland.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Kerala comes calling – ITTN interviews Prem Krishnan Addl. Director General – Tourism

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie