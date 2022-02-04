daa signs up to Toulouse Declaration for Decarbonisation of Aviation

daa has signed up to the Toulouse Declaration on Future Sustainability and Decarbonisation of Aviation

The declaration recognises the need for immediate action to decarbonise aviation.

In 2020, the daa and almost 200 other European airports, committed to a net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050.

Andrea Carroll, Head of Sustainability at daa said: “daa is delighted to add our name to the list of ambitious airports focussed on mapping out the steps towards a sustainable future for the aviation sector, and for the clients and economies that depend on it.

“Under this declaration, we are committed to accelerating our path to net-zero emissions in aviation, supporting measures related to technology and innovation as we all work towards a shared goal and a greener future.”

The Toulouse Declaration marks the first time that European governments, national industries, unions and relevant stakeholders are formally aligned on aviation decarbonisation.