daa selects Sisk and Lagan to undertake Dublin Airport €325 million framework

daa has selected Sisk/Lagan Joint Venture to undertake its Dublin Airport framework, worth over €325 million.

The Airside and Landside Lot 1 framework is part of daa’s Capital Investment Programme 2020+ for Dublin Airport.

This Framework consists of a number of infrastructure projects including drainage and electrical systems, aircraft stands, taxiways and the general airfield campus.

The Capital Investment programme is designed for consistent growth of the airport, in line with government policy.

Ultan McCloskey, Director of Infrastructure at daa said Dublin Airport plays a vital role in connecting Ireland with the world and daa has an ongoing requirement to invest in our infrastructure to achieve that mission. We are looking forward to working in partnership with leaders in building and civil engineering that have the people, processes and best practices to support our existing in-house teams.”

Paul Brown, CEO of John Sisk & Son added, “Sisk/Lagan JV is delighted to be selected by daa to complete the Airside and Landside Lot 1 Framework at Dublin Airport. Sisk has a proud history of delivering first-class civil engineering projects in Ireland. We look forward to beginning our new working relationship with daa, Lagan and local communities to create a positive legacy at Dublin Airport.”

Sisk has completed a range of civil engineering projects across the country including Luas Cross City and Limerick Tunnel. Lagan Aviation has completed several high-profile airport projects including Ireland West Airport and London City Airport.