daa Details Steps to Improve Passenger Experience at Dublin Airport

daa has today outlined a series of changes to the way in which passengers will arrive and enter the terminals at Dublin Airport going forward.

This is to prevent the issues which arose last weekend with many missed flights and to provide reassurance to all passengers flying from Dublin Airport over the coming days and weeks.

daa is focusing on passenger experience improvements across three core areas: Maximising staff available; increasing security lanes open at peak times; and improving queue management.

This will include the setup of a contingency triage mechanism in the event of unanticipated issues arising.

For the coming June Bank Holiday weekend, daa will have an additional 40 security staff on duty to reduce the time it will take passengers to get through security screening.

This increase in staffing numbers, combined with the option of a back-up triage mechanism is aimed at ensuring no passengers will miss their flight over the days and weeks ahead.

daa is advising passengers to arrive at the airport at least two-and-a-half hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe and the UK and at least three-and-a-half hours for long-haul flights.

However, daa is recommending that any passenger who needs to check-in a bag should allow up to one hour in addition. In advance of arriving at the airport, passengers are reminded to check with their airline in advance regarding check-in and bag drop times and adjust their arrival time accordingly.

At times when the terminals get particularly busy, triaging access will be deployed to the terminals. This will restrict passengers from accessing the departures levels of the airport until within two-and-a-half hours before a short-haul flight or three-and-a-half hours before a long-haul flight.

Anyone wishing to enter the terminals must present documentation, such as booking confirmation or boarding card, indicating the time of their flight.

Passengers that arrive too early for their flights will be asked to wait in a dedicated passenger holding area with special consideration for passengers who require special assistance and Important Flyers travelling with autism. daa will put essential facilities in place in the holding area, including bad weather cover, seating and toilets.

With the deployment of these incremental measures and a robust plan in place, with additional contingency built in, daa is confident there will be no repeat of what occurred last Sunday in the period ahead.