daa Outlines Plan To Ministers To Improve The Passenger Experience At Dublin Airport

daa Chief Executive Officer, Dalton Philips and members of his Executive Management Team met with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State with responsibility for international transport Hildegarde Naughton and their officials this morning. At the meeting, daa outlined plans to manage the passenger experience this June Bank Holiday weekend and into the extremely busy summer holiday period ahead.

daa advised on their plan to improve queue management; maximise the availability of staffing resources and increase the number of security lanes open at peak times. daa also updated the Government Ministers on how Dublin Airport intends to compensate passengers who missed flights last weekend.

daa Chief Executive Officer, Dalton Philips

daa indicated that it is currently finalising operational arrangements for the June Bank Holiday and this will be communicated in the next 24 hours, to deliver an improved passenger experience for everyone departing from Dublin Airport this weekend. The Ministers emphasised the importance of restoring passenger confidence in Dublin Airport.

Dalton Philips and his Executive Management Team will continue to engage with the Ministers on a daily basis.